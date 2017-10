Vintage Cave Café at Ala Moana Center was developed as the casual Italian sister restaurant to the Vintage Cave Club (formerly Vintage Cave Honolulu). Along with the similar renaissance architecture and rare artwork, they also feature live music every night. Today, Chef de Cuisine Taiki Oda shows us how to make two of their menu items: Conchiglie w/ Truffle Cream Sauce and Cotoletta alla Milanese.

Website: www.vintagecavecafe.com