How long will this wind last?

If you’ve stepped outside, you may have noticed it’s been pretty windy.

Portions of Hawaii island, Maui, Lanai, and Kahoolawe were under a wind advisory Thursday, and Oahu was breezy as well.

Winds are expected to continue into the evening due to a very strong high pressure system about 1,200 miles north of Kauai.

Winds are in double digits across most of the state, and are expected to stay consistent through the night before dropping drastically by this time Friday.

Gusts of up to 50 mph are being reported. If you do have loose objects outside, you may want to tie them down or bring them inside.

As far as rain goes, an area of showers riding in on the trades over windward waters will keep things a bit more showery than usual.

There is also a wide band of broken showery low clouds, associated with an old cold front, approaching the islands.