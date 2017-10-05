Kailua man accused of trying to kill girlfriend, drowning dog pleads not guilty

Related Coverage Kailua man accused of trying to kill girlfriend, drowning dog

A Kailua man accused of trying to kill his girlfriend and drowning her dog pleaded not guilty Thursday.

Harry Martin Lewis, 40, was indicted by an Oahu grand jury on charges of second-degree attempted murder, first-degree animal cruelty, and second-degree terroristic threatening.

He is out on $1 million bail. His attorney tried to get the judge to reduce the amount, but the judge denied it.

A trial date was set for Dec. 4.

According to police sources, Lewis drowned his girlfriend’s dog in a bath tub last month, and then tried to drown her following an argument on Sept. 14, but roommates intervened.

Sources say Lewis also struggled with police, but officers managed to place handcuffs and leg shackles on him, and took him to Castle Medical Center.

He was arrested shortly after his release.