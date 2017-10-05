Naeole absent as Rainbow Warriors depart for Nevada

The University of Hawaii football team (2-3, 0-2 MWC) hit the road for this Saturday’s Mountain West Conference game at Nevada (0-5, 0-1 MWC) Thursday afternoon without offensive line coach Chris Naeole.

Speculation began around the program Wednesday night that Naeole is no longer on the staff, but neither Naeole or the University are confirming rumors.

Naeole didn’t board the bus for the airport today, but he usually meets the team at the airport. Sources confirmed to KHON2 that the team departed for Reno without him.

Head coach Nick Rolovich declined comment before leaving this afternoon.

While the fifth-year assistant’s official future with the team remains uncertain, the Rainbow Warriors must prepare to snap their three-game losing skid. Hawaii and Nevada kickoff at 4:30 HST in Reno. The game will air on the CBS Sports Network.