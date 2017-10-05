NOH Place Like Home: Waimea High School

Established in 1881, Waimea High School is the western-most high school in the United States.

Students in the auto-body and metals class built more than 50 desks for their classrooms, creating an improved learning environment while saving thousands of dollars in the process.

As for the football team, Big Blue carries a big reputation having captured a record 35 KIF titles since 1949, including 12 straight ending in 2003. During that run, Hall of Honor inductee Sean Jardin was named Athlete of the Year by KHON2.

Other notable alumni include state Senate president Ron Kouchi and former NFL linebacker and current Broncos scout Jordon Dizon.