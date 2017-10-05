On the Road: SportStage founder Matt Wright on opportunities for athletes



Former University of Hawaii linebacker and Iolani graduate Matt Wright is now CEO and founder of SportStage.com, an online platform created for high school athletes of every sport.

“What we’re trying to do is provide opportunities, not to just those five-star athletes, but realistically to athletes who want to play the sport the next level and get an education at the same time,” he said.

The idea came about while Wright was a head coach at Saint Louis.

“I realized that there was a significant need that helps the athletes and helps the parents,” Wright said. “There are a lot of recruiting services in which you give them money and they say, ‘Hey, we’ll take care of everything else and go find you a scholarship.’ Well the success rates were low and parents were frustrated. So I said, what if we created something that gave the parents an opportunity to take control of the process? To give them the tools, the education, the resources, everything they need so that they don’t have to spend an outrageous amount of money.”

SportStage.com offers webinars, worksheets, and other resources to provide as many opportunities as possible for athletes. Online courses and an e-book are in the works.

“There’s a lot of opportunities out there that parents don’t realize, but they get confused and frustrated by the overall process that they end up giving up. We provide that step-by-step manual for them,” he said.

For more information, visit SportStage.com.