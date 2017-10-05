Primo Popcorn: Raging Crab, PINK popcorn, etc.!

This is a crab fest without the mess. Get a whole lot of garlic and butter with this seafood delicacy from Primo Popcorn.

Get a free bag of Raging crab popcorn if you buy their Raging Crab mascot shirt. The mascot shirts are limited edition items.

Primo Popcorn has also created a Lightly Sweetened Pink popcorn for Breast Cancer Awareness month. Their “Together We Can Make A Difference” PINK popcorn will be sold at their store, online and on select Hawaiian Airlines flights. A portion of the proceeds will be going to The Pacific Cancer Foundation.

Primo Popcorn is located at 120 Sand Island Access Road.

www.primopopcorn.com.