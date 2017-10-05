Primo Popcorn: Raging Crab, PINK popcorn, etc.!

By Published:

This is a crab fest without the mess.  Get a whole lot of garlic and butter with this seafood delicacy from Primo Popcorn.

Get a free bag of Raging crab popcorn if you buy their Raging Crab mascot shirt.  The mascot shirts are limited edition items.

Primo Popcorn has also created a Lightly Sweetened Pink popcorn for Breast Cancer Awareness month.  Their “Together We Can Make A Difference” PINK popcorn will be sold at their store, online and on select Hawaiian Airlines flights.  A portion of the proceeds will be going to The Pacific Cancer Foundation.

Primo Popcorn is located at 120 Sand Island Access Road.

www.primopopcorn.com.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s