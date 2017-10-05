Thousands expected at family-friendly Windward Hoolaulea this weekend

Thousands are expected to attend the 17th annual Windward Hoolaulea in Kaneohe this weekend.

It will take place Saturday, Oct. 7, from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m., on the Great Lawn of the Windward Community College campus.

The free, family-friendly festival aims to bring people together in Windward Oahu and highlight the area’s talent, businesses, and educational opportunities.

This year’s theme is “A Homegrown Celebration.”

Headliners will include Merrie Monarch Award-winning hula from Chinky Mahoe and Na Hoku Hanohano winners Hookena, Kawika Kahiapo, Kapena, and Jerry Santos and Kamuela Kimokeo.

Visitors can also enjoy food from Uala Leaf Cafe, Uncle Lani’s Poi Mochi, Erin’s Shave Ice, Hawaiian plates, Olay’s Thai food, Big City Diner, Hawaiian Honey Cones, and Delice Crepes.

The festival also features unique arts and crafts, a classic car show by Clyde’s Auto Showcase, keiki rides and activities, a gallery exhibit, Imaginarium show, a college-sponsored Silent Auction, college mini-workshops, educational and cultural demonstrations, and community displays.

The entertainment schedule follows:

10 a.m. Opening by Windward CC Hawaiian Studies students

10:15 a.m. Kahaluu Ukulele Band

11:15 p.m. Air Force Pacific “Small Kine” Band

12:15 p.m. Pila Nahenahe / Hawaii Loa

1:15 p.m. Jerry Santos and Kamuela Kimokeo

2:15 p.m. Kaala Carmack and Friends

3:15 p.m. Kawika Kahiapo

4:15 p.m. EMKE

5:15 p.m. Chinky Mahoe’s Halau Hula o Kawailiula

6:15 p.m. Hookena

7:15 p.m. Kapena

Click here for more information.