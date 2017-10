Police were called to Kalakaua Avenue near Lewers Street around 1:15 a.m. for a possible stabbing.

HPD found a man wounded.

Emergency medical services officials confirm he is a 21-year-old man.

He was taken to Queen’s Medical Center in serious condition with wounds to his body, head and thigh. EMS says the type of weapon used is unknown.

An investigation is underway, many suspects are being questioned.