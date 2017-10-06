Honolulu’s acting police chief to retire at month’s end

Acting Honolulu chief of police Cary Okimoto is retiring.

Okimoto made the announcement in a letter sent to the entire Honolulu Police Department Friday.

He became acting police chief last December after former chief Louis Kealoha placed himself on restricted duty due to a federal investigation over conspiracy allegations, then retired in January.

The Honolulu Police Commission says it’s on track to pick a new chief by the end of the month.

Okimoto’s letter follows:

To the men and women of HPD,

After 33 years of service in the Honolulu Police Department, I will be retiring at the end of this month. I would like to take this opportunity to thank you for the honor of serving with you.

It has been a privilege to have worked alongside the courageous officers and dedicated civilians who are the backbone of the department. Over the span of my career, I have witnessed the endless sacrifices that you have made to ensure our community’s safety and the deep commitment each of you have to serving the people of Honolulu.

Sometimes, it is easy to forget the outstanding work our employees do to protect our community on a daily basis. However, remember, that we did not take this job for glory or credit. We are all about doing the right thing for the right reason. I have strived to do this throughout my career, and I ask all of you to do the same. Aim for the highest level of professionalism and continue to work hard and make decisions that will benefit the entire community.

Again, it has been a privilege being your acting chief. Thank you for your support, and I look forward to the great things that the future holds for HPD.

Take care and be safe.