Bloomingdale’s honors breast cancer awareness month with Pink Party

In honor of Breast Cancer Awareness month, Bloomingdale’s at Ala Moana Center is having a pink party on Saturday, October 7, from 1 -5pm in their cosmetics department.   Shoppers will enjoy free pink themed activities including how to create the perfect pink pout, glitter tattoos and pink hair bling.

 Donald Robertson has also designed an exclusive S’well bottle for Bloomingdale’s that sells for $35, $19 of that will be donated to the Breast Cancer Research Foundation.   General Manager, Carolyn Edward has details.

 http://locations.bloomingdales.com/ala-moana-center

 

