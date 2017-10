A portion of Monsarrat Avenue is closed in Waikiki due to a crash.

It occurred just before 8 p.m.

According to Emergency Medical Services, witnesses saw a vehicle driving the wrong way on Monsarrat Avenue at a high rate of speed. The vehicle hit a light pole and a tree.

The impact split the Toyota Corolla in two.

The male driver, approximately 35 years old, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The road is currently closed between Kalakaua and Paki avenues.

