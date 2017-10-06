Hawaiian Electric worker helps elderly woman cross the street

A simple act of kindness is garnering a lot of praise for a Hawaiian Electric employee.

Jonny Okagawa pulled over on Kapolei Parkway Friday morning to help an elderly woman cross the street.

He was on his way to a job site when he saw her.

“I saw her zest for life and determination while crossing the street and she so reminded me of my recently passed grandmother,” he said. “As I talked to her, I was impressed by her strong spirit.”

Okagawa is a primary troubleman for HECO.

He says he thinks anyone placed in the same situation would have done the same.

Photo provided by Kahealani-Laferriere Naili-Takahashi.