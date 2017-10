Our friends at Island Slipper brought us slippers from their “Tropical Collection”.

You can add a little aloha to your outfit with this classic style. The soft and tropical design will make you feel right at home. They come in several vibrant colors.

You can check out these slippers in the new ewa wing of Ala Moana Center. Island Slipper is located on the third floor or if you’re in the Waikiki area head to the Royal Hawaiian Center where Island Slipper is located on the second floor.