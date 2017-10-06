Kittens, Yoga and Coffee event for a great cause!

The Hawaiian Humane Society in partnership with Ala Moana Center is hosting Kittens and Coffee on Saturday, October 7.

This event will be held at Ala Moana Center, Level 3, Mauka Wing.

Start off your Saturday by stretching in the company of kittens at our first feline yoga class from 8 a.m. to 9 a.m., or sit back and relax at our cat cafe as you cozy up with kittens from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Suzy Tam and Katie Garling joined us with more details on the event.

HawaiianHumane.org/PetWalkEvents