Oh Baby! Family Expo: Elly Lu Organics

The 14th Annual Oh Baby! Family Expo 2017 “Hawaii’s Largest Baby and Kids Expo” will feature over 150 vendors showcasing their latest products and services for Hawaii’s prenatal to families with children 12 and under.

Millar says they make organic and eco-friendly stuffed toys made with GOTS certified organic fabric, dyed with non-toxic and eco-friendly dyes, and filled with organic cotton and organic buckwheat hulls. They also donate $1 per item purchased to different non-profits and charities that correspond with the toy. For example, for every “Makana the Hawaiian monk seal” toy sold, we give $1 to the Ke Kai Ola Hawaiian monk seal Hospital in Kona.

Millar says he and his sister-in-law had a dream of making organic toys starting about 5 years ago. We got busy with different things and never really pursued it. After I moved to Hawaii, that dream came alive again. The types of toys we do and even our logo are all inspired by Hawaii. Our line of endangered stuffed animals started with the Hawaiian monk seal. A friend of ours who lived in Hawaii much longer than us brought us to a secluded beach on the Big Island. As we walked down to the beach, we noticed a large grey animal sitting in the shallow water. I was shocked and turned to ask my friend if it was a seal and she was in tears. She explained that monk seals are very rare and that we were lucky to see one. That moment really stuck out to me, and the more I learned about Hawaiian monk seals, the more I fell in love and wanted to do something to help. So we’re hoping our cute little monk seal can bring awareness to the endangered status of the animal and shed light on Ke Kai Ola and all of the amazing people and volunteers that are committed to protect and rehabilitate these beautiful animals. We also have a new book about a narwhal named Norman who finds a warm current that leads south to Hawaii. He experiences the Aloha spirit of Hawaii, makes new friends, and tries new and exciting things. The book is set up to teach fun and scientific facts as well as some Hawaiian words and phrases. All of our books are printed on recycled paper with soy-based inks, and all of the characters in the story are toys of ours available for sale.

Millar will be selling them at our booth this weekend at the Oh Baby Family Expo. You can also find our items for sale online at our website www.ellyluorganics.com.

The 14th annual Oh Baby! Family Expo, Toy & Game and Party Expo Saturday and Sunday, October 7 & 8, 2017, 10am-5pm at the Neal Blaisdell Exhibition Hall.

General admission is $5.50, children 5 and under are free at the Neal Blaisdell Center. For more information go to: www.ohbabyfamilyexpo.com.