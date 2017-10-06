Sam Choy’s in the Kitchen: Kepo`o Family

Ever wonder what to do with those leftovers in your refrigerator? Well, Chef Sam Choy always seems to know how to turn them into something new and exciting.

This Sunday, Chef Sam and John Veneri will visit the Kepo`o Family in Kapolei. Sam helps them with their leftovers after receiving an anonymous tip on KHON2.com. He creates a delicious appetizer with leftover Korean food and john sings karaoke.

It’s a fun episode featuring:

-Taegu Lettuce Wraps

-Steak Ziti

-Salad with Pizza Croutons

Here’s Sam Choy’s cooking secret to how to clean and prepare lettuce!

