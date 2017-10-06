Vehicles, furniture, watercraft for sale in annual Kauai County auction

Garden Isle residents have a chance to get some cars on the cheap.

As part of its annual auction, the county is selling off dozens of vehicles, equipment, office furniture, even personal watercraft.

Items are offered for sale “where is” and “as is.” All items have been used and may not be in running or usable condition.

County vehicles are auctioned without license plates.

Prospective bidders are required to submit sealed bids by 2 p.m., Thursday, Oct. 19.

Items are situated at various county locations and can be inspected by appointment only Monday through Wednesday, Oct. 16, 17, and 18.

Click here for more information.