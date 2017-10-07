Cal Poly comes back to stun Rainbow Wahine in five

HONOLULU—The University of Hawai’i women’s volleyball team fell in a five-set match to Cal Poly on Saturday night at the Stan Sheriff Center. Hawai’i came out with all cylinders clicking to take the first two sets. But after the intermission, the ‘Bows lost their momentum as they struggled in the final three sets. Cal Poly defeated UH, 25-20, 25-22, 15-25, 22-25, 9-15. Junior outside hitter led Hawai’i with 20 kills while senior middle hitter tied her career-high with a match-high 10 blocks. The Mustangs snapped UH’s nine match-win streak to improve to 16-2 overall and 6-0 in the Big West. The Rainbow Wahine fell to 11-6 overall and 5-1 in conference.

Three Rainbow Wahine finished with double-digit kills, led by Granato who tallied at least 20 kills for the sixth time this year. It was also the 11th time that she’s registered double-digit kills. She hit .232 on the night with seven errors in 56 attacks. She also added a pair of service aces with eight digs and a block.

Maglio tied her career high set just a night ago with 10 total blocks and set a new career-high with four solo blocks against the Mustangs. She also recorded her first career double-double with 11 kills and 10 blocks. It marked the seventh time in the last eight matches that she recorded over 10 kills.

Iosia went past the 1,600 career assist mark and she notched her 10th double-double of the season with 48 assists and a team-high 18 digs. She was also in on three blocks and had three kills and a service ace to fill the stat line.

Casey Castillo reached the 200 career kill mark and ended the match with 11 kills, six digs and two blocks for the night.

After moving up to No. 5 in UH’s career record books in digs, senior libero Savanah Kahakai recorded her 13th double-digit dig match—including the last seven straight. She raised her career dig total to 1,258 and is now chasing Tara Hittle who is at No. 4 with 1,315 total digs.

Hawai’i got off to a fast start, jumping out to an 9-3 lead which forced Cal Poly to call an early timeout when trailing by five points. UH would keep the Mustangs at bay, never letting Cal Poly get closer than three points for the set. The Manoa Roofing Company recorded five blocks in the frame—Maglio was in on four of the five.

In the second set, UH started strong again, leading by as much as five at 10-5. But a series of miscues by the ‘Bows led to UH calling timeout with a 10-8 lead. But Cal Poly would keep things going, eventually on a 9-to-0 run to take a 14-10 lead. But the ‘Bows would immediately respond by going on a 4-0 run of their own to tie the frame at 14-14. The set would be tied five more times before UH was able to pull away for the 25-22 win in Set 2 to go up 2-0.

The third set saw the Mustangs come out on fire, using a 9-0 run to take a 9-1 lead. Hawai’i tried to battle back, but Cal Poly pulled away to down UH, 25-15.

Cal Poly started the fourth set like they did the third set, jumping out to a 7-1 lead from which UH was not able to recover from. The Mustangs led by as many as seven points at 12-5, but UH would chip away and came within one point at 22-21. But Cal Poly then closed out the set, winning 25-22.

The fifth set saw four ties early before the Mustangs went on a 5-to-1 run to take a 9-5 lead that UH could not come back from. The Mustangs cruised to a 15-9 win to capture the match.

The Mustangs were led by Torrey Van Winden who hit .312 with 25 kills and five errors in 64 swings. Taylor Nelson dished out a match-high 50 assists and Katherine Brouker had a match-high 26 digs.

It was the first time that Cal Poly defeated Hawai’i since Sept. 14, 2006 when they also outlasted the ‘Bows in five sets. The Mustangs snapped their 13-match losing streak to UH with Saturday’s win.

It is also the first time that UH has lost six matches at home. The last time a UH team lost a five-set home match after taking a 2-0 lead was against Penn State on Sept. 2, 2005.

Next up, the Rainbow Wahine head on their second roadtrip of the season to take on Long Beach State on Friday, Oct. 13 and CSUN on Satruday, Oct. 14. Both matches will be at 4:00 p.m. HT.

