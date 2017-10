Waiakea high school graduate Brad Tavares put on a show Saturday, topping UFC middleweight stalwart Thales Leites at UFC 216 in Las Vegas.

Tavares peppered Leites with jabs and low leg kicks after wobbling the Brazilian with a counter left hand in the first round.

The unanimous decision victory (30-27, 30-26, 30-26) was punctuated with Tavares dropping Leites consistently in the third round with lower leg kicks.

Tavares moves up to 16-4 in his MMA career (11-4 UFC).