Rainbow Warriors upset at Nevada

RENO, Nev. – Despite 250 all-purpose yards from senior running back Diocemy Saint Juste, the University of Hawai’i football team fell 35-21 at Nevada on Saturday night. The Rainbow Warriors move to 2-4 on the season with the loss, and 0-3 in Mountain West action.

Saint Juste earned 241 of his 250 yards on the ground, the fifth-best single-game rushing total in UH history. It was his third career 200+ yard rushing performance, making him one of just five FBS players with three or more such games.

UH got on the scoreboard first when Dru Brown hitJohn Ursua for a 10-yard touchdown pass to cap a 6-play, 80-yard drive in the first quarter. Nevada (1-5, 1-1 MW), however, wasted little time before evening the score, responding with a touchdown of its own just over two minutes later.

Hawai’i regained the lead on a 42-yard touchdown strike from Brown to tight end Kade Greeley in the second quarter. Brown racked up 93 passing yards on the drive, including a 33-yard completion to Ursua before the long scoring pass. Nevada answered quickly yet again, needing only 1:23 to drive 75 yards and tie the game on a 17-yard rush by Wolf Pack quarterback Ty Gangi. After forcing at UH punt, Nevada scored another touchdown just 26 seconds later to carry a 21-14 lead into halftime.

Having already suffered a muffed snap and a blocked kick (Eperone Moananu) on two field goal attempts in the game, Nevada rolled the dice on 4th-and-6 from the UH 22-yard line late in the third quarter, and beat the UH defense for a 22-yard touchdown pass from Gangi to Kelton Moore to pull ahead 28-14. Hawai’i’s field goal block was its fourth in six games this season.

The two-score lead was short-lived, however, as Saint Juste busted a career-long 75-yard touchdown run on the next play from scrimmage, pulling UH within seven at 28-21. The Warriors would never get closer as the Wolf Pack extended the lead to 35-21 in the fourth.

Brown finished with 229 yards through the air, completing 18-of-27 attempts with two touchdowns and one interception. Ursua had nine receptions for a game-high 126 yards and one touchdown. Hawai’i totaled 477 yards of total offense in the game, but gave up 566 yards to a balanced Wolf Pack attack, which picked up 298 yards through the air and 268 on the ground. Kelton Moore led Nevada with 216 rushing yards on 19 attempts. Gangi finished with 278 yards passing, connecting on 25-of-32 passes.

Hawai’i returns home to host San Jose State on Oct. 14 for Homecoming in Aloha Stadium. Kickoff is set for 6:00 p.m.

#HawaiiFB