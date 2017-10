Kaukonahua Road is closed between Kamananui Road and Thompson Corner due to a brush fire.

Fire officials say several units are on scene and no homes are threatened.

The initial call came in at 1:42 p.m., and approximately 50 acres burned.

Authorities said the fire is under control.

The initial 9-1-1 calls said the fire was possibly started from a vehicle fire

