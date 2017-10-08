After five months of being closed because of an escape, the chimpanzee exhibit at the Honolulu Zoo reopens this weekend.

Visitors say they hope it stays that way.

The chimps are back in public view. It’s hard to tell if they notice anything different, but visitors sure do.

“I noticed they put up the wires pointing this way so it would be difficult for even chimpanzees who are very smart,” Manoa resident and anthropologist Dr. Nancy Cooper said.

Back in May, 17-year-old Puiwa created a fingerhold to scale the back wall to get to the top.

Puiwa is considered the skilled rock climber of the group, and even managed to hop over the hot wires that form an electrical fence round the enclosure’s perimeter.

Repairs and improvements were made to the wall the chimp used to climb out, and additional hot wires were also installed round the perimeter.

“Before it was just the wall and nothing on top of it so I understand twice [that] chimpanzees had gotten out,” Cooper said.

It was Puiwa’s second time climbing out in three years.

The zoo made changes the first time Puiwa got out, and now more modifications have been added.

Officials also replaced rusted beams on the public side of the viewing glass.

“I’m sure it will work. We’ll see how smart they are,” Kapolei resident James Kobylanski said.

This is just one of many improvements happening at the Honolulu Zoo.

“Knowing that there is a new zoo director, we wish her success. We’re from Hawaii and we’ve been coming here from when we were kids, and now we are bringing our grandchildren. And it’s important that we have a zoo,” Kobylanski’s wife Cindy said.

As for Puiwa, he’s being considered for transfer to another zoo, but it’s not because he got out twice. He’s the youngest male and an ideal candidate for breeding.