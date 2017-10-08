Contract negotiations break down for ‘The Eddie’



Title sponsorship of the iconic Eddie Aikau big wave surf contest is up in the air tonight.

Contract talks have once again broken down between the Aikau family and longtime sponsor Quiksilver.

For more than 30 years, the two have partnered to put on the Quiksilver in Memory of Eddie Aikau Big Wave Invitational at Waimea Bay.

In a statement, the Aikau family said that after months of effort they were unable to reach an agreement with Quiksilver for this year.

“When the family declined to surrender control of the Eddie for five years on the terms Quiksilver was demanding, Quiksilver terminated negotiations.”

The family says it has been and is still in talks with other potential sponsors.

They say Red Bull was very helpful in trying to reach an agreement with Quiksilver.

There was a similar situation last year, and it was feared that the contest would not go on.

But at the last minute the two sides reached an agreement.

Right now, it’s unclear if that could happen again. We have not yet heard back from Quiksilver.