Monday is Discoverers’ Day in Hawaii and it has not a state holiday by statute since 1988.

[§8-1.5] Discoverers’ Day. The second Monday in October shall be known as Discoverers’ Day, in recognition of the Polynesian discoverers of the Hawaiian Islands, provided that this day is not and shall not be construed to be a state holiday. [L 1988, c 220, §4]

The Hawaii state legislature removed the October date as a holiday to make room for Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Day.

Columbus Day is a federal holiday, which means there is no regular mail delivery and many banks are closed. However, only 23 states and the District of Columbia have the second Monday in October date as a paid state holiday.

Seattle and Minneapolis will recognize the day as “Indigenous People’s Day” after their city councils passed resolutions this year.

State and city-county employees must report to work as usual, and Hawaii’s public schools, with the exception of Oahu, and the University of Hawaii are in session.

According to the Hawaii Department of Education’s calendar for 2017, most schools will be on Fall Break from Oct. 9 through Oct. 13. Two multi-track schools, Kapolei Middle and Mililani Middle, will be in session on Monday. Holomua Elementary is having student conferences.

Because Discoverers’ Day is not a state holiday, street parking is the same as a regular Monday.