Legendary paddler Joseph ‘Nappy’ Napoleon steers his 60th consecutive Molokai Hoe



Hundreds of paddlers took on the Kaiwi Channel today in the annual Molokai Hoe, but one paddler stood out among them.

Joseph “Nappy” Napoleon has been in 60 consecutive crossing. But for Nappy it wasn’t about how many, he has always taught that it’s about the heart and really, in the end, about love.

Nappy is always seated in the sixth position steering for the Anuenue Canoe Club, a club he founded.

Among his crew was one of his five sons, Aaron.

“I think my dad was really thinking about not paddling this year, and then fortunate for our club that the boys asked my dad to paddle with them,” Aaron explains.

At 76 years old, Nappy still has never got out of the canoe for the five hours from Molokai to Waikiki.

“My whole crew was like how do you do it, is it muscle memory? And he was like on us, and we were all like come on man,” Aaron joked.

“Felt good. Like I always say, some like to swim, some like to run, I like to paddle. It’s no big deal,” Nappy explained.

Nappy says of all his 60 Molokai Hoes, the first was the best.

“Always the best race is your first race because you don’t know what [to expect], you just paddle and paddle,” Nappy said.

The roughest?

“I have videos of the roughest year. We’re turning over and canoes broke. Kailua, their canoe broke in half,” Nappy remembered.

The most meaningful was his 50th crossing.

“I had all my family up there. Paddled with my sons and my grandson,” Nappy said.

And always waiting at the finish line, by his side always, was the love of his life, Anona.

Nappy escorted her when she was inducted into the Hawaii Waterman Hall of Fame a few years ago.

“So for us, it’s the family, the same thing, the five sons and mom and dad,” Anona said when inducted.

But earlier this year, Anona suffered a severe stroke. That’s why Nappy almost didn’t race this year.

“And we paddled in the boat with my mom’s name on it so that was even better. So pretty much my mom was with us the whole way, so was good,” Aaron said.

With his wife on his mind and in his heart, this Molokai Hoe was likely Nappy’s most difficult, and possibly, his last.

“Might be. Depend. I kind of sorry I missed my wife because my wife… she had the stroke… so this the first race she’s not here today and if not for her I wouldn’t be here,” Nappy said.

So as quickly as he could, Nappy got to his phone to see how Anona was and to get a ride home to see her.