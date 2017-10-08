Two pedestrians struck on Kamehameha Hwy. near HPU, one critical

By Published:

The northbound lanes of Kamehameha Highway are closed between Castle Junction and Hawaii Pacific University.

EMS says two 18-year-old pedestrians were struck by a vehicle.

One of the girls was taken to the hospital in critical condition, the other in serious.

It happened just before 8:30 p.m.

Honolulu police officers are on scene investigating.

Drivers heading towards the windward side via the Pali Highway cannot make that left turn onto Kamehameha Highway towards Kaneohe.

If you’re heading out of Kailua, you cannot turn right onto the highway towards Kaneohe.

Stay with Wake Up 2day and KHON2.com for updates.

