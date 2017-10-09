Biki officials assess new bike-share program after three months

It’s been more than three months since Biki launched on Oahu.

When the bike-share program launched on June 28, not everyone was happy about it.

Even now, Chinatown businesses are voicing safety concerns over a docking station in Chinatown.

Despite the controversy, the program appears to be quite popular. So far, there have been more than 180,000 rides, which add up to nearly 3 million miles.

The top three ZIP codes of Biki users are Waikiki, downtown/Chinatown, and McCully/Moiliili. The 10 most popular stops are located in Waikiki (six) and Ala Moana/Kakaako (four).

Officials say both residents and visitors are riding Biki.

“We had thought it might be more visitors, and it is slightly, but it’s pretty balanced. About 43 percent of the people who use Biki are members. You sign up online to be a member, so we think most of those are residents,” said Lori McCarney, executive director of Bikeshare Hawaii, which operates Biki. “Fifty-seven percent are casual users, and so we expect most of those may be visitors, although we know a lot of people who are local who still use the kiosk to check out a Biki.”

McCarney says there are no plans right now to modify existing Biki stops, and the program could expand in the future.

“We think that we can serve more people,” she said. “Right now with the equipment that we have, we’re serving from River Street to Kapahulu Avenue, all makai of H-1. We’ve had a lot of requests to serve UH and serve McCully, Moiliili, and in that area, Makiki, to be able to help people get to and from up there.”

There are four ways to pay for Biki: A $15 monthly pass that allows for one month of unlimited 30-minute rides, a $20 free-spirit pass that gives you 300 minutes to use whenever you want, a $25 monthly pass that gives you unlimited 60-minute rides, or $3.50 for a single ride.

