Crusaders remain as unanimous number one in latest Cover2 State Rankings

Following a regular season ending 40-20 win over Punahou this past weekend the Saint Louis Crusaders remained at number one in the latest Cover2/GEICO State Rankings.
The Crusaders were the unanimous choice receiving all 20 first place votes for an eighth straight week, which is a Cover2 record.
Mililani and Kahuku who each won conference titles in the OIA were idle last week and remain at three and four respectively.
In Division-II the defending state champions of Lahainaluna and the OIA regular season champs of Waipahu each received 10 first place votes. The Lunas remain at number one based on points.
DIVISION I
1. SAINT LOUIS (20) 7-0
2. MILILANI 8-0
3. KAHUKU 7-1
4. PUNAHOU 5-2
T5. LEILEHUA 6-2
T5. WAIANAE 5-3
7. KAMEHAMEHA 3-4
8. CAMPBELL 6-3
9. FARRINGTON 4-4
10. KAPOLEI 5-4
ALSO RECEIVING VOTES: HILO (6-1) DAMIEN (7-2) SAINT FRANCIS (5-3)
DIVISION II
1. LAHAINALUNA (10) 8-1
2. WAIPAHU (10) 8-0
3. KONAWAENA 7-2
4. PEARL CITY 7-2
5. IOLANI 4-4
ALSO RECEIVING VOTES: KS-HAWAII (7-3) KAIMUKI (5-3)