Maui firefighters are battling three brush fires that sparked in former sugarcane fields Monday afternoon.

The fires are located about a mile southwest of the junction between Pulehu and Omaopio roads.

The Maui Fire Department is sending up to four helicopters to conduct water drops.

Bulldozers from Hawaiian Cement’s baseyard are assisting on the ground.

No homes or structures are threatened. No injuries are reported.

Stay with KHON2.com for updates.