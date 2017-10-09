Dame Dr. Effie Chow, PhD, has a doctorate in Education and a master’s degree in Behavioral Science and Communication. A world-renowned Qigong Grandmaster, she has earned the sobriquet of “Mother of Qigong in the West” for her leadership in integrating Qigong and Traditional Chinese Medicine with Western medicine. She joined us in studio to demonstrate what she will be teaching at a workshop on her Integrated Healing System/Chow Medical Qigong at the Aging with Dignity Forum, 33rd, which is part of the Annual Pacific Rim International Conference on Disability and Diversity.

The entire Pac Rim Conference runs from Oct 9 to 11 at the Hilton Hawaiian Village and the Modern Honolulu in Waikiki. Dr. Chow’s session is on Wednesday, October 11, 2:30 pm – 4:30 pm, Honolulu 2, TAPA of the Hilton Hawaiian Village. Entry to the forum is $15.