October’s New Wave Friday the 13th

It’s October, so we are starting to prep for the all of the upcoming Halloween events. This morning, we had Lee Wang from Lucy’s Lab Creamery and photographer Ryan Greer in studio to talk about some interesting Halloween activities happening at New Wave Friday!

New Wave Friday is Ward Village’s take on pau hana. It embodies the vision for Ward Village – a community that gathers friends and family to enjoy local cuisine, art, shopping and entertainment – and celebrates the vibrant lifestyle of urban Honolulu. New Wave Friday is Ward Village’s way of showcasing the rich tapestry of creative talent in Hawaii by inviting the community to experience food, music and fun together.

October’s New Wave Friday falls on Friday the 13th! This spooktacular New Wave Friday will feature a Halloween party complete with costumes for families and pets, creepy cocktails and blood-typing by Blood Bank of Hawai‘i.

October’s New Wave Friday

Friday the 13th

5-9 p.m.

South Shore Market on Auahi Street

The event is free!