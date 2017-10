Honolulu police have closed a portion of South King Street.

Smoke was seen coming from a manhole in front of Honolulu Hale at the intersection of Punchbowl Street.

The area of South King Street located near Honolulu Hale, the State Library, and Kawaiahao Church has been closed from around 9:30 p.m. Monday.

This is a heavily traveled area.

Officials believe the smoke is due to a possible underground electrical fire.

Police and fire are creating a safety zone as they wait for HECO to investigate.