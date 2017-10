Board of Water Supply crews are continuing their work to repair a 16-inch main break on Lilipuna Road in Kaneohe.

As a result of the main break repairs Lilipuna Road is closed between Lilipuna Place and Ka Hanahou Circle. Area motorists are advised to use alternate routes.

Approximately 224 homes are affected. A water wagon has been positioned at 45-350 Ka Hanahou Circle.

A roving water wagon is also available for the affected customers.

Repairs are expected to continue through Monday.