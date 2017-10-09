Texas Tech police officer fatally shot; shooter in custody

LUBBOCK, Texas (KXAN) — A Texas Tech University police officer was shot and killed Monday evening by a suspect brought to the police station for a standard debriefing, police said.

According to KXAN sister station KLBK/KAMC, the suspect is now in custody after he was caught on the east side of Jones AT&T Stadium. The university has identified the gunman as 19-year-old Hollis Daniels.

The lockdown order for the university has been lifted. The university has told students and staff to avoid the campus police department in the north side of campus.

Police were called for the reported shooting at 7:50 p.m. Monday to the TTPD building at 413 Flint Ave. in Lubbock.

Texas Tech police say early in the evening they made a student welfare check. After entering the room, police said they found evidence of drugs and drug paraphernalia.

Officers say they then brought the suspect to their station, where the suspect pulled a gun and shot an officer in the head, killing the officer. The suspect then ran away.

Gov. Greg Abbott said he spoke with the university’s chancellor and mobilized all Lubbock-area Department of Public Safety troopers to help police search for the suspect.

ALL-CLEAR: The suspect has been apprehended. Lockdown lifted on campus. Avoid TTUPD, north side of campus. https://t.co/jOFvYnGgL6. — Texas Tech (@TexasTech) October 10, 2017