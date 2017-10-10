Chairman recuses himself from police chief search after ethics commission weighs in

Related Coverage Questions surround police chief search process with chairman related to finalist

The chairman of the Honolulu Police Commission is recusing himself from all proceedings relating to the search for Honolulu’s new chief of police.

According to chairman Max Sword, the Honolulu Ethics Commission recommended he do so due to his relationship with candidate Thomas Aiu, who is his wife’s first cousin.

Sword filed a conflict of interest disclosure statement with the ethics commission after learning the identities of the finalists.

They were revealed to police commissioners on Sept. 28, after the decision was made to move forward with seven of nine finalists.

But Sword says he did not get an affirmative confirmation of all the names until the following day on Friday, Sept. 29.

He had informal meetings with the ethics commission that day, and filed an official notice the following week.

Sword released the following statement:

“The Ethics Commission has informed me today that I should recuse myself ‘from the chief of police candidate vetting and selection process, including the final vote’ due to a familial relationship, through my wife, with one of the candidates. I fully respect and accept their decision. I wanted to go through the proper channels before recusing myself and now that this decision has been made, we can move forward. This has in no way altered the Police Commission’s schedule in the selection process, and the Commission is still committed to naming a new police chief by the end of this month.”

Sword says the ethics commission says he should recuse himself, but did not tell him he had to.

KHON2 asked, “Are you disappointed?”

“Of course. Anybody’s disappointed if you’re involved in an issue such as that. I believe the search is more important than my want to participate. The commission will proceed and stay with the timetable,” he replied. “I thought I could do a fair job. That’s water under the bridge. We’re moving forward. That’s what I hope, we can follow our timeline and get a chief named by the end of the month.”

Under city law, a police commissioner cannot appoint a relative into a position.

We took a closer look at the language. A first cousin would be covered under the definition of relative, but there is no mention of a cousin through marriage.

Honolulu Mayor Kirk Caldwell supports the decision.

“Chair Sword informed me this afternoon that he received an opinion from the ethics commission today advising him to recuse himself from selection of the police chief, and that he will do so. As I stated earlier, this is the right decision,” Caldwell said in a statement.

That leaves the final decision up to the four remaining police commissioners: vice chair Cha Thompson, Eddie Flores Jr., Steven Levinson, and Loretta Sheehan.

Flores sent us a statement that read: “It is very unfortunate since we are down to four commissioners to make the final selection for the new police chief. However it is proper for our chairman to recuse himself. He should have disclosed his relationship much earlier. I’m asking more questions. Hopefully he’ll answer.”

The other six finalists in the running are Susan Ballard, Kurt Kendro, Kevin Lima, Mark Lomax, James Lowery, and Paul Putzulu.