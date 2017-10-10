City implements changes to ease long lines for driver’s license services

Two city initiatives are hoping to ease long lines at Driver Licensing Centers in Honolulu.

The Department of Customer Services says there has been a surge in driver’s license renewals.

To accommodate drivers, the main driver license center at Kapalama Hale is temporarily offering Saturday morning hours, from 8 a.m. to noon, beginning this Saturday, Oct. 14 through the end of the year.

Drivers can renew their license six months before the deadline and keep the same birth date expiration. However, no road testing or written exams will be performed on Saturdays.

Appointments can be made online here.

In addition, Oahu residents can apply for a duplicate driver’s license or instruction permit from the convenience of their mobile device or home computer via a new online service here.

Residents can use the site to order an exact duplicate replacement of their driver’s license or instruction permit, which must have been originally issued by the City and County of Honolulu. The online system will not allow changes to address, name, or other information.

A temporary paper license or permit will be mailed to the recipient’s current address on file within two to three business days, and the permanent license or permit will arrive within three to four weeks. The online fee for a duplicate license or permit is $6 plus a non-refundable service fee of $1. Payment must be made by credit or debit card.

Drivers who do not wish to wait can still receive a temporary card on site by applying in person at a Driver Licensing Center or Satellite City Hall at Fort Street, Hawaii Kai, Pearlridge, and Windward City. A permanent card will still be mailed.

