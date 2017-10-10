Florida man charged for allegedly placing hidden cameras inside Airbnb property

LONGBOAT KEY, FL (WFTS/CNN) — An Indiana couple visiting Florida got a frightening surprise recently at the Airbnb property they were renting.

It started when they noticed something strange about one of the bedroom smoke detectors.

They took a closer look and found that it contained a hidden camera pointed directly at their bed.

Derek Starnes took a screenshot of the listing Wayne Natt posted on Airbnb advertising a nice large townhouse.

Starnes said over the phone that the post never mentioned hidden cameras.

The victims were only in the home one night when Starnes, who said he works in technology, saw a pinhole in a smoke detector similar the image below and called police.

Starnes noticed the camera was recording onto an SD card.

“We seized a lot of computer storage data devices,” Longboat Key police Lt. Bob Bourque said.

Bourque says Natt listed his condo on Airbnb for two years, and there could be hundreds of victims.

Starnes said Natt had more than 40 reviews on Airbnb.

Police found two smoke detector cameras in the home.

The cameras have HD quality audio and video.

Starnes says he knows the camera captured him naked in the master bedroom, and he wonders where that video is now.

“[The cameras] were also wifi capable, so they beam a signal – he didn’t have to wire them in,” Bourque said.

Natt bonded out of jail, but wouldn’t come to his door for comment.

Airbnb sent WFTS a statement that they are “outraged” and “permanently banned” Natt from their community.

We are outraged at the reports of what happened; as soon as we were made aware, we permanently banned this individual from our community and fully supported the affected guests. Our team has reached out to local law enforcement to aid them with their investigation of this egregious offense and we hope justice is served. We take privacy issues extremely seriously and have a zero-tolerance policy against this behavior.

Starnes says Airbnb needs to do more to keep this type of thing from happening.

Starnes shared a photo he took off the device that shows him and his wife staring up at the camera. Starnes hopes other people that rented from Natt will come forward.

Bourque says Natt told them everyone knew he had hidden cameras in his condo for sex parties that he threw.

“He said it was for recording sexual activity, and his only response was it gave him a better angle. If people are consenting to recording sexual activity, why is it in a hidden smoke alarm?” Bourque asked.

56-year-old Natt was charged with one count of video voyeurism.

Police urging anyone who rented from Natt on Airbnb or was inside his condo to contact them.