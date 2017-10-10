George Takei, ‘Allegiance’ cast members to honor WWII veterans in Hawaii

Actor George Takei is set to return to Honolulu with cast members from his Broadway musical “Allegiance” to honor veterans of the 442nd Regimental Combat Team and 100th Infantry Battalion.

A special event will take place Saturday, Nov. 4, at 9 a.m. at the Japanese Cultural Center of Hawaii.

It will feature performances from the Iolani Choir and “Allegiance” actress Elena Wang, a keynote address from Takei, a panel with Takei and “Allegiance” lead producer and co-writer Lorenzo Thione moderated by JCCH executive director Carole Hayashino, and the presentation of a commemorative gift to the organizations Sons and Daughters of the 442nd, Go for Broke National Education Center, 100th Club, and the Nisei Veterans Legacy.

The event is free and open to the public. Click here to reserve a ticket.

It will also be live streamed on Takei’s Facebook page.

“Allegiance” is inspired by Takei’s real-life story and follows two siblings who work to save their family from the wrongful imprisonment of Japanese Americans during World War II. Their paths take them from the lush farmlands of California to the battlefields of Europe, and their divided loyalties threaten to tear them apart forever.

“It fills me with great pride that Allegiance can act as a powerful reminder for audiences across America and help them experience and feel first-person the devastating impact that the internment had on families like mine, who lost everything for no crime but that of looking like the enemy who had attacked us,” Takei said in a press release.

The actor’s visit comes ahead of the return of “Allegiance” to movie theaters across the U.S. for one night only on Thursday, Dec. 7.

Tickets for that can be purchased online here or at participating movie theater box offices.