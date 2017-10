It’s an origin story most of the world has never seen or heard. That’s what Oahu resident Stacey Hayashi is saying, about the film she wrote, “Go for Broke”.

It’s a movie that explores the complex emotional framework that allowed Japanese Americans in the 100th Infantry Battalion, 442nd Regimental Combat Team, to serve their country.

Two of the film’s actors, Peter Shinkoda and Chris Tashima, joined Take2 to talk about the movie.

Advertisement