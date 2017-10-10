Goodwill suffers major setback after donation center set on fire

On Saturday, Goodwill Hawaii was notified that its donation center at Waipio Shopping Center was set on fire.

It’s being called a senseless act of vandalism.

Goodwill says this is a major setback.

“We really depend on the community for donations,” said Katy Chen, Goodwill Hawaii COO. “We’ve been in that area for over 10 years. In fact, we receive 33,000 boxes of donations every year from that location, so it’s a critical part of our donation stream.”

Goodwill hopes to replace the donation center in the coming days.

In the meantime, you’re urged to donate at its Pearl City store next to Best Buy.

If you saw what happened, Goodwill asks that you call police.

