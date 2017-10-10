Harlem Globetrotters use basketball to address bullying in schools

The Harlem Globetrotters are in town for several shows this weekend.

But before they step out on the court, they’re sharing an important message with island keiki.

Fatima “TNT” Lister and Brawley “Cheese” Chisholm visited students at St. Andrew’s Schools Tuesday morning.

They showed off their basketball skills and led students in various team-building activities while addressing an important issue: bullying.

“Sometimes when someone is being bullied, they’re afraid to stand up for themselves,” Lister said. “When you stand up for someone, we don’t want you to put yourself in harm’s way, okay? So by standing up for someone, you can also go tell a teacher. Go tell a principal. Go tell someone that’s an authority.”

Their appearance was part of a program called “The ABCs of Bullying Prevention,” which teaches Action, Bravery and Compassion.

The Harlem Globetrotters play three shows at the Neal S. Blaisdell Arena this Saturday and Sunday.

