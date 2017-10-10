Harlem Globetrotters – World Tour

Published:

Stars Cheese Chisholm and TNT join us on Living808 to talk about this weekends games at the Blaisdell Arena.  What it’s like being a trotter and what they think is the most important part about being on this team.

Website: harlemglobetrotters.com

