Hawaii’s Apisa, Kemoeatu, von Oelhoffen inducted into Polynesian Football Hall of Fame

The Polynesian Football Hall of Fame unveiled its Class of 2018 today. Five Inductees were selected from a list of 18 Finalists.

This year’s inductees include Herman Clark (Hawaiian ancestry), Ma’ake Kemoeatu (Tongan Ancestry), Manu Tuiasosopo (Samoan ancestry) and Kimo von Oelhoffen (Hawaiian ancestry) as player inductees, and Bob Apisa (Samoan ancestry) as a contributor.

“This year’s class represents three Super Bowl Championships, two All-Americans, two College Football National Championships, and a member of the NFL’s Half Century Team,” said Jesse Sapolu, Polynesian Football Hall of Fame Co-Founder and Chairman. “Their accomplishments on and off the field make each of them truly worthy of this recognition.”

The Inductees were selected by the Polynesian Football Hall of Fame Selection Committee which includes Coaches Dick Tomey (Chairman), Ron McBride and Dick Vermeil, past NFLPA President and Inaugural Inductee Kevin Mawae, former NFL Player and Class of 2015 Inductee Ray Schoenke, ESPN Sportscaster Neil Everett, NFL player personnel legend Gil Brandt, NFL Network writer and commentator Steve Wyche, and Honolulu Sportscaster Robert Kekaula.

The Class of 2018 will be honored during the Polynesian Football Hall of Fame Enshrinement Weekend to be held on January 19 & 20, 2018 in Oahu, Hawai`i. The Polynesian Pro, College and High School Football Player of Year honorees will be announced later in the year.

Inductees will also be recognized at the inaugural Polynesian Bowl, a premier senior high school all-star football game featuring the world's elite players of Polynesian heritage and other ancestries.

HERMAN “BUDDY” PI’IKEI CLARK (Player)

Hawaiian ancestry … Offensive Lineman … Oregon State University … All Pac-10 Selection … Drafted in the 4th Round in the 1952 NFL Draft … Chicago Bears (1952; 1954–1957) … 2x All Pro Selection (1955, 1956) … Named to NFL Half-Century Team … Member of the Hawai’i Sports and Oregon State Athletics Hall of Fame … Chairman of Aloha Stadium Authority and was instrumental in bringing the Pro Bowl to Hawai’i … Born November 30, 1930; Died October 9, 1989.

MA’AKE KEMOEATU (Player)

Tongan ancestry … Defensive Tackle … University of Utah … 2x All Mountain West Conference Selection … Baltimore Ravens (2002-2005) … Carolina Panthers (2006-2009) … Washington Redskins (2012)… Ed Block Courage Award Winner (2010) … Super Bowl Champion (XLVII) … Born January 10, 1979 in Pule’anga Fakatu’i’o, Tonga.

MANU TUIASOSOPO (Player)

Samoan ancestry … Defensive Lineman … University of California Los Angeles … 3x All Pac-10 Selection … 2x All American Selection … Rose Bowl Champion (1976) … Drafted in the 1st Round (18th pick) in the 1979 NFL Draft … Seattle Seahawks (1973-1983) … San Francisco 49ers (1984-1986) … NFL All Rookie Team Selection (1979) … Super Bowl Champion (XIX) … Born August 30, 1957 in Los Angeles, California.

KIMO VON OELHOFFEN (Player)

Hawaiian ancestry … Defensive Lineman … Boise State University … Selected to Boise State All Time Football Team … Drafted in the 6th Round (162nd pick) in the 1994 NFL Draft … Cincinnati Bengals (1994-1999) … Pittsburgh Steelers (2000-2005) … New York Jets (2006) … Philadelphia Eagles (2007) … Super Bowl Champion (XL) … Born January 30, 1971 in Kaunakakai, Hawaii.

BOB APISA (Contributor)

Samoan Ancestry … Fullback/Halfback … Michigan State University … 2x All-American Selection … First Samoan to be named All-American … 2x National Champion (1965, 1966) … Member of the Michigan State Athletics Hall of Fame … Green Bay Packers (1968) … Has been described as the godfather of the Hawaii pipeline for football players recruitment to major college programs … Born June 4, 1945 in Fagatogo, American Samoa. .

ABOUT THE POLYNESIAN FOOTBALL HALL OF FAME

The Polynesian Football Hall of Fame honors Polynesia’s greatest players, coaches and contributors. It also serves as a resource for Polynesian football history, provides academic scholarships and supports educational programs for Polynesian youth. Its permanent home is located at the Polynesian Cultural Center (Laie on O’ahu’s North Shore) and was established in 2013 by Super Bowl Champions Jesse Sapolu and Ma’a Tanuvasa. Other board members include Troy Polamalu, Vai Sikahema, June Jones and Reno Mahe. For more information, visit www.PolynesianFootballHOF.org.