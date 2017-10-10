‘Monster’ Halloween celebration, eating contest to be held in Waikiki

A Halloween celebration and eating contest will make its debut in Waikiki later this month.

The Monster Massive is a family-friendly event that will be held Sunday, Oct. 29, from noon to 5 p.m., at Waikiki Yokocho, a gourmet Japanese food court located on the ground floor of the Waikiki Shopping Plaza.

The event will feature a costume contest, trick-or-treating, and a Monster Eating contest.

Contestants will have 30 minutes to eat 4.4 pounds of food, and are challenged to finish the entire meal, including garnishes and soup.

Those who do will get a gift card to cover the food, and one lucky winner will receive an addition $100 gift certificate.

Tickets cost $30. Click here to sign up online.

As for the costume contest, contestants must sign up by 11:30 a.m. on the day of the contest, which begins at noon.

There are three categories: toddlers (under 5), youth (under 15), and family (all ages).

Winners will be selected by a panel of judges and crowd participation.

Click here for more information.