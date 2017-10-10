October deals: What to buy and what to pass on this month

Christmas is still two and a half months away.

If you’re looking to do some shopping, keep in mind there are deals to take advantage of this month.

With high-calorie holidays just around the corner, you may be thinking about hitting the gym, or the pavement, ahead of time.

If so, you’re in luck. Retail watchdog Slickdeals.net says athletic shoes are among the best October purchases you can make, running on average about 30 percent less.

If you have both time and money, travel is also traditionally an October bargain. Travel to Europe is running about 30 percent less than it would have cost you just a month ago.

Many cruise ship companies are offering 2-for-1 deals through December as they transition from summer to winter schedules.

Even if you’re thinking about traveling around the holidays, now is the time to buy a plane ticket.

Another good deal this time of year: new cars. Dealers are looking to unload their 2017 models. The best time to buy is at the end of the week or month as salespeople look to make their quotas.

If you work up an appetite while shopping, think pizza. October is National Pizza Month, and most of the big national chains are offering great deals right up to Halloween.

There are also items you shouldn’t buy right now.

While you might see ads for cosmetics and toys, prices will likely drop 30 to even 40 percent for Black Friday and Cyber Monday.

Gift certificates will also be better bargains down the road with added incentives.

If possible, hold off on large appliances, as they too will be priced significantly lower come Black Friday.

Finally, if you’re looking to upgrade to that new iPhone 8, put your desire on hold.

Last year, the first discount on an unlocked iPhone 7 came out just a few days before Black Friday as reputable dealers began to undercut Apple’s price by around $40.