Rolovich candid on ‘Bows penalty woes

The University of Hawaii football team (2-4, 0-3 MWC) runs out of the tunnel each game flying the state flag, but they’ve been representing yellow flags more than the union jack and stripes in 2017.

The Rainbow Warriors have accumulated 56 penalties for 523 yards, ranking 129th out of 130 teams in the NCAA’s FBS

During Hawaii’s four-game losing skid they’ve been especially penalty prone, averaging 9 flags for 83 yards.

“I don’t want to swear but I told them to shut up.” Head coach Nick Rolovich quipped when asked about his message to the team about their penchant for penalties.

Hawaii suffered a meltdown at the end of the first half of Saturday’s 35-21 loss to Nevada, in which an 85-yard touchdown run by Diocemy Saint Juste was wiped out with a holding penalty. Hawaii also amassed two holding penalties, a personal foul hands to the face, and an unsportsman like conduct foul for arguing with officials.

The flags not only took a score off of the board, but gave Nevada the field position needed to drive back and score a touchdown in just 44 seconds, ending the half with two TD’s in the half’s final 2:30.

“Not their business to say anything to anybody but their teammates. And where was that leader whatever position he is that was going to grab those guys and tell them to quit it? We can’t go on the field and do that. When times get tough we have to stay together and someone has to round everybody up and get them in the right direction. We need to keep pushing and care that an unsportsmanlike penalty is gong to hurt your teammates. We have to care about those things. If you don’t then the same things will start happening.”

Hawaii will look to cut down on the flags this Saturday when they host San Jose State. Kickoff at Aloha Stadium is scheduled for 6:00. The game will be broadcast by Spectrum Sports Pay Per View.