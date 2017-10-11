20 fishermen rescued off shores of Waikiki from grounded boat

Twenty fishermen were rescued and transported to shore from their boat that grounded about half a mile off Waikiki early Wednesday morning.

Honolulu Fire Department Jet Ski crews transported fishermen from the vessel to a 45-foot Coast Guard Response boat. The fishermen waited for further transport to emergency responder at Ala Wai Harbor.

No injuries were reported.

The vessel is carrying a maximum of 13,000 gallons of diesel as well as assorted lube and hydraulic oils. No pollution has been reported.

A Coast Guard helicopter crew hoisted two of the fishermen and the master of the vessel and transported them to Honolulu airport.

Watchstanders at Coast Guard Sector Honolulu received three reports of the 79-foot commercial fishing vessel, “Pacific Paradise”, grounded off Diamond Head near the Outrigger Canoe Club Channel Tuesday night.

The Coast Guard is investigating the cause of the grounding. Responders will work with the owner to assess damage and develop a salvage plan.

Coast Guard crews arrived on scene at 11:48 p.m. Tuesday followed by a helicopter crew from Coast Guard Air Station Barbers Point at midnight.

HFD Jet Ski, boat and shore crews also arrived on scene.

The Pacific Paradise is ported in Honolulu.

Weather at the time of the incident was reportedly winds at 11 mph, seas 1-foot or less with partly cloudy skies.

Further evaluation will be done after first light.