Aloun Farms Pumpkin Festival starts this weekend!

The 17th Annual Great Kapolei Pumpkin Picking Patch kicks off this weekend! Thats right! The pumpkin patch is filled with activities for everyone. There are tractor pulled hayrides, pony rides, farm style food, picture booths, games and fun for everyone. This morning, Michael Moefu joined us with the details.

Event Details:

Admission is $3 (2 & under free). Pumpkins will be priced according to individual size. Cash only.

– Saturday & Sunday, October 14-15, 21-22, 28-29th – 2017

– 8:30 am to 5pm

– Location: 91-1440 Farrington Highway, Kapolei, HI 96707.

http://www.alounfarms.com/pumpkinfestival.html