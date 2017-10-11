City shuts down Halawa commercial driver licensing office after armed robbery

The city’s Department of Customer Services has shut down its commercial driver licensing office in Halawa after an armed robbery.

The robbery occurred at around 2:30 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 6., at the facility on Salt Lake Boulevard near Aloha Stadium.

City officials say two men armed with machetes entered the office, threatened staff and customers, stole cash, and ran off.

Anyone with information is urged to call police.

The city will instead accommodate drivers at its Kapalama Hale driver licensing facility on Dillingham Boulevard, effective Oct. 16.